Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announces change in senior management
At meeting held on 20 January 2026The board of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy at its meeting held on 15 January 2026 has approved the appointment of Rajesh Mittal as the Senior Vice President - Information Technology and Senior Management Personnel of the Company w.e.f 20 January 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 1:04 PM IST