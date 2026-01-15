Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announces change in senior management

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 20 January 2026

The board of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy at its meeting held on 15 January 2026 has approved the appointment of Rajesh Mittal as the Senior Vice President - Information Technology and Senior Management Personnel of the Company w.e.f 20 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yatra Online shifts registered office to New Delhi

Yatra Online shifts registered office to New Delhi

BHEL commences supply of semi-high speed traction transformers for Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains

BHEL commences supply of semi-high speed traction transformers for Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains

Biocon concludes QIP issue of Rs 4,150 cr

Biocon concludes QIP issue of Rs 4,150 cr

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 9.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 9.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday TodayWeather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayRIL Q3 Results PreviewICC U19 World Cup Winner ListHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance