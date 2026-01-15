Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 60.36% to Rs 539.37 croreNet Loss of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1435.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 60.36% to Rs 539.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1360.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales539.371360.50 -60 OPM %1.79-1.58 -PBDT48.5777.62 -37 PBT15.4225.68 -40 NP-5.98-1435.45 100
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 9:17 AM IST