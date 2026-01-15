Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.36% to Rs 539.37 crore

Net Loss of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1435.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 60.36% to Rs 539.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1360.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.539.371360.501.79-1.5848.5777.6215.4225.68-5.98-1435.45

