Yatra Online shifts registered office to New Delhi
With effect from 12 January 2026Yatra Online has shifted its registered office from 1st Floor, Iconic Building, Urmi Estate, 95, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - 400013 to Unit No. 1, Vasant Arcade, 3rd Floor, Sector-B Pocket-7, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi - 110070 in the NCT of Delhi with effect from 12 January 2026.
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 12:50 PM IST