Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yatra Online shifts registered office to New Delhi

Yatra Online shifts registered office to New Delhi

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

With effect from 12 January 2026

Yatra Online has shifted its registered office from 1st Floor, Iconic Building, Urmi Estate, 95, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - 400013 to Unit No. 1, Vasant Arcade, 3rd Floor, Sector-B Pocket-7, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi - 110070 in the NCT of Delhi with effect from 12 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BHEL commences supply of semi-high speed traction transformers for Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains

BHEL commences supply of semi-high speed traction transformers for Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains

Biocon concludes QIP issue of Rs 4,150 cr

Biocon concludes QIP issue of Rs 4,150 cr

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 9.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 9.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 124.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 124.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday TodayWeather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayRIL Q3 Results PreviewICC U19 World Cup Winner ListHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance