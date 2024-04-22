Sales rise 1232.14% to Rs 1178.01 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 211.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1169.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.64% to Rs 3035.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2015.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 417.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1232.14% to Rs 1178.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.