Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sterling &amp; Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 1232.14% to Rs 1178.01 crore
Net profit of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 417.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1232.14% to Rs 1178.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 211.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1169.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.64% to Rs 3035.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2015.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1178.0188.43 1232 3035.372015.01 51 OPM %2.49-398.19 --0.74-56.08 - PBDT38.20-413.69 LP -155.67-1164.04 87 PBT33.74-417.52 LP -172.32-1178.74 85 NP1.44-417.45 LP -211.92-1169.55 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon