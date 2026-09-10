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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies achieves plenum certification for its IBR portfolio

Sterlite Technologies achieves plenum certification for its IBR portfolio

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Sterlite Technologies (STL) announced an update to its data center portfolio with Optical Fiber Nonconductive Plenum (OFNP) US certification for 48 to 576F Intermittently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) pre-terminated assembly portfolio. These factory-built cable assemblies are critical to support the AI-led Data Center market requirements with connectors installed, polished, and tested for high performance, preventing the need for field splicing and equipment resulting in fast installation and lowered cost.

With this certification, STL is now among the global AI ready infrastructure providers for NFPA 262-qualified indoor cable assemblies. The Plenum certified cable assembly portfolio is purpose-built for indoor applications, targeting specialised deployment inside hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise data center containment zones. Optimised for tight routing environments, these cables enable operators to scale bandwidth within restricted duct spaces without compromising safety compliance.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 7:31 PM IST