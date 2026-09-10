Orient Technologies signs USD 3.15M contract with Securonix

To lead distribution and joint go-to-market initiatives in India

Orient Technologies is going ahead with the expansion of its cybersecurity business following the signing of a USD 3.15 million, three year contract with Securonix, with additional investments planned as the business scales, taking the total investment to approximately USD 5 million over the course of the expansion, alongside plans to hire around 100 cybersecurity professionals and target 12% growth in its customer footprint.

Under the strengthened relationship, Orient will take on an expanded mandate as Securonix's exclusive Value-Added Distributor (VAD) and joint go-to-market partner in India, while building capabilities across implementation, professional services, technical support, managed security and SOC enablement.

This arrangement will strengthen Orient Technologies' cybersecurity business by combining technology, implementation, professional services, technical support, managed security and SOC enablement across the security lifecycle.

Building on Orient Technologies' experience as a Securonix Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), the expanded mandate will see Orient lead distribution and joint go-to-market initiatives in India, enable regional partners and support enterprise deployments and integrations.

As part of the strengthened relationship, Orient Technologies is also certified and authorized to sell Securonix solutions in India and the United States, further extending the scope of the collaboration.