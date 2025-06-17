Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Fineotex Chemical Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2025.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, CRISIL Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Fineotex Chemical Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2025.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd soared 14.33% to Rs 113.66 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 215.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd surged 8.85% to Rs 654.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36246 shares in the past one month.

CRISIL Ltd spiked 5.32% to Rs 5702. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3150 shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd gained 4.92% to Rs 3321.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd spurt 4.13% to Rs 273.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50749 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

