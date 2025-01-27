Business Standard

Sterlite Technologies strengthens its leadership team

Sterlite Technologies strengthens its leadership team

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Sterlite Technologies announced the addition of new leaders across the business and functions.

The optical networking industry is undergoing a significant phase of large-scale digital infrastructure buildouts across the globe, like Bharatnet in India and federally-funded broadband infrastructure projects under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program in the United States. STL is strategically expanding its capabilities across its key global businesses with a continued focus on customer-centricity and innovation. With their extensive experience and expertise, new leaders will play a critical role in strengthening STL's customer relationships and laying a robust foundation for sustainable growth in the years ahead.

 

Pankaj Malik has been appointed as an interim Chief Executive Officer of STL's Global Services Business. Pankaj has over 27 years for extensive experience in strategic operations, digital transformations, and stakeholder management, with 20 years in the telecom sector. His diverse leadership background includes notable companies such as Philips India, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, G4S Secure Solutions, and Crest Digitel. Before joining STL, Pankaj worked as the COO at Crest Digitel, where he played a pivotal role in managing and overseeing operations across 22 telecom circles. Pankaj holds a Master's degree in International Marketing from IIEIM and a Bachelor's degree in Commerce (Accounting and Finance) from Delhi University.

Jeric McCoy has joined as Vice President of Sales for Sterlite Technologies Inc. (STI), a US subsidiary of STL. He brings over 25 years of extensive experience in the Outside Plant (OSP) market, having held progressive leadership positions with companies like Raychem, AFL, Prysmian, and Superior Essex. Throughout his career, Jeric has successfully developed and managed comprehensive product portfolios, serving diverse customer bases across the U.S. with strengths in market pricing and distribution models. Jeric will report to Stephen Szymanski, Regional Sales Head, STI

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

JSW Steel slips after Q3 PAT tumbles 71% YoY to Rs 719 cr

Macrotech Developers gains as PAT climb 88% YoY to Rs 944 cr in Q3 FY25

DCB Bank jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 151 cr

Max Estates acquires prime land in Noida with development potential of 2.6 million square feet

U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Weak Consumer Sentiment

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

