Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

STL Digital wins SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2024

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
STL Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sterlite Technologies announced that it received the SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Top New Cloud Partnership. Awards were presented to the top-performing partners in the Asian Pacific Japan region who made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses using SAP solutions, helping their customers adopt innovation, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply.
In the brief span of 18 months, STL Digital has acquired 20 marquee logos globally, established entities in the US, UK & India, and has a total headcount of 1000+ employees.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
STL Digital's SAP strategy focuses on two key principles - helping customers transition to the cloud with SAP's RISE/GROW approach and driving innovation through shared services and best-in-class centers of excellence. STL Digital is supporting several clients at different stages, including migration to S/4HANA / RISE on public cloud to global rollouts, making their transformation journey smoother.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

GTL Infrastructure Ltd Surges 4.67%

Future of Home Entertainment with the 'Formovie Theater': World's First Dolby Vision-Compatible 4K UST Laser Projector in India

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 81.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Telecom shares rise

UST Introduces UST AlphaAI, Solidifying its Leadership Role at the Forefront of AI Innovation

Board of Power Grid accords investment approval for projects worth Rs 655.75 cr

Sula Vineyards Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sula Vineyards drops after block deal, co issues clarification

UK Pound Stays Supported As Dollar Retreats On Hawkish Pitch From Ex-Fed Bullard

Confidence Petroleum partners with Norway-listed BW LPG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon