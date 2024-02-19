Sula Vineyards Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 February 2024.

Sula Vineyards Ltd crashed 7.11% to Rs 573.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59286 shares in the past one month.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd tumbled 5.43% to Rs 791.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13690 shares in the past one month.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd lost 4.91% to Rs 892.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6656 shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd shed 4.03% to Rs 1760.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21235 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd plummeted 3.98% to Rs 757. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36481 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28797 shares in the past one month.

