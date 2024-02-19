Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sula Vineyards Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 February 2024.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sula Vineyards Ltd crashed 7.11% to Rs 573.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59286 shares in the past one month.
Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd tumbled 5.43% to Rs 791.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13690 shares in the past one month.
Home First Finance Company India Ltd lost 4.91% to Rs 892.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6656 shares in the past one month.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd shed 4.03% to Rs 1760.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21235 shares in the past one month.
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd plummeted 3.98% to Rs 757. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36481 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28797 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Sula Vineyards Q3 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Paytm's asset quality metrics remain steady, increase in number of lending partners to support steady growth in medium-term: Motilal Oswal

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Slips 5%, S&amp;P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.6%

Oswal Leasing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Confidence Petroleum partners with Norway-listed BW LPG

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Confidence Petroleum spurts after 50:50 JV with Norway's BW LPG

Volumes soar at Quess Corp Ltd counter

Market trade with substantial gains; FMCG shares rally for 2nd day

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon