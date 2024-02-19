Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

UK Pound Stays Supported As Dollar Retreats On Hawkish Pitch From Ex-Fed Bullard

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
UK pound extends gains above $1.26 mark on Monday amid muted dollar overseas. Recent dollar rally on the back of reduced expectation of early rate cut applied brakes following statement from James Bullard, the former St. Louis Fed president Friday that the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates at its next meeting as a preemptive effort to prevent its policy stance from unduly restraining economic activity later this year. US treasury yields were trading lower at 4.28% while dollar index was quoting at 104.13, down 0.05% but still in range of achieving back recent peaks that kept gains in peer currencies limited. GBPUSD was seen quoting at $1.2619, up 0.08%. Limited cues owing to bank holiday in US and no data from UK docket also restricted movements in the currency pair. Moreover, a sharp jump in COT net longs in pound futures, its highest in over 5-months also kept the currency afloat.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hong Kong Market falls on weak China factory data

Hong Kong Market recovers 0.52% on bargain buying

Hong Kong Market falls 0.21%

Hong Kong Market falls 0.15%

Hong Kong Market surges on intervention signs

Board of Power Grid accords investment approval for projects worth Rs 655.75 cr

Sula Vineyards Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sula Vineyards drops after block deal, co issues clarification

Confidence Petroleum partners with Norway-listed BW LPG

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon