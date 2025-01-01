Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: India Cements, Suzlon Energy, Jupiter Wagons, Indo-Tech Transformers

Stock Alert: India Cements, Suzlon Energy, Jupiter Wagons, Indo-Tech Transformers

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Stocks to Watch:

India Cements board approved the appointment of Suresh Vasant Patil, as chief executive officer (CEO) and Krishnagopal Ladsaria, as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 1 January 2025.

Suzlon Energys wholly owned subsidiary, SE Forges CEO, S.Venkata Subramaniam has resigned with effect from close of business hours on 31st December 2024.

Jupiter Wagons increased stake in its arm Jupiter Electric Mobility to 75% from 60%.

Dhani Services board approved to raise funds up to Rs 406 crore through issue of convertible warrants.

Indo-Tech Transformers has received letter of intent for supply of 13 Nos of 150 MVA transformers. The aggregate value of the order under the said LOI/ PO is Rs 117.17 crore.

 

Also Read

US Senate

LIVE: US imposes sanctions on Russian, Iranian groups over disinformation targeting American voters

Donald Trump, Trump

Planning to attend funeral services of Jimmy Carter, says Donald Trump

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower open for India markets; Most global mkts closed

IPO

Leo Dry Fruits IPO opens today; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

A Citigroup office is seen at Canary Wharf in London. Photo: Reuters

Citigroup, BofA join US lenders in exiting Net-Zero Banking Alliance

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has entered into an agreement with Japan-based Zaza Industrial Holdings. The company has agreed to sell 100% shares held in its step down subsidiary, Sun Pharma Japan Technical Operations to Zaza Industrial Holdings.

SJVN has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Bihar for the development of 1,000 MW Hathidah Durgawati Pumped Storage Project and other PSPs in the state of Bihar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LT Foods acquires 17.5% stake in Nature Bio-Foods

LT Foods acquires 17.5% stake in Nature Bio-Foods

Government expenditure at 57% of annual estimates in eight months of FY25

Government expenditure at 57% of annual estimates in eight months of FY25

Weighted average lending rate stood at 9.4% at end Nov-24

Weighted average lending rate stood at 9.4% at end Nov-24

Rupee ends at fresh all time low, gives up around 3% in 2024

Rupee ends at fresh all time low, gives up around 3% in 2024

Sensex drops 109 pts, Nifty ends flat; VIX at 14.45 mark

Sensex drops 109 pts, Nifty ends flat; VIX at 14.45 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon