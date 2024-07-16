Stock Alert: Jio Financial Services, Spicejet, Hatsun Agro Product, Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

Upcoming results: Alok Industries, Bajaj Auto, Century Textiles & Industries, Crisil, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Jubilant Ingrevia, Just Dial and L&T Finance

Hatsun Agro Products revenue increased 10% to Rs 2,375 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with Rs 2,151 crore. Net profit jumped 63% YoY to Rs 131 crore in Q1 FY25. The company declared dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Jio Financial Services revenue was flat at Rs 417.8 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 418.1 crore in Q1 FY24. Net profit increased marginally to Rs 312.6 crore in Q1 FY25 a compared with Rs 310.6 crore posted inc corresponding quarter last year.

Spicejet reported consolidated Net profit of Rs 127 crore as on 30 June 2024 as compared with net loss of Rs 6.2 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue declined 19% to Rs 1738 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,145 crore in Q1 FY24.

Angel Ones consolidated net profit stood at Rs 293 crore, up 33% as compared with Rs 221 crore. Total income jumped 74% YoY to Rs 1,410 crore from Rs 811 crore.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) will divest its water purification business, Pureit via a slump sale to AO Smith India at an enterprise value of Rs 601 crore. The sale is in line with its intent to focus sharply on core strategies.

Balkirhsna Industries completed setting up of a mould manufacturing plant at Bhuj unit with a capex of Rs 300 crore.

Lupin divested its US commercial womens health specialty business to Evofem Biosciences for consideration of up to $84 million based on future contingent milestones.

Ujaas Energy approved a bonus issue of one for every four held. It will also raise up to Rs 500 crore via equity.

Lemon Tree Hotels opened a 42 room hotel in Jhamshedpur, Jharkhand.

