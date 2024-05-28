Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Results in spotlight: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Campus Activewear, Capacite Infraprojects, Prestige Estates Projects, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Brigade Enterprises, EIH, Engineers India, General Insurance Corporation of India, Ingersoll-Rand (India), NBCC (India), PTC Industires, Wockhardt, etc.

Securities in F&O ban: Biocon, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, Vodafone Idea and Piramal Enterprises.

HPCL's board recommended a bonus issue of 1 share for every 2 shares held.

Asian Paints' Singapore-based arm signed a pact to acquire a 24.3% stake in SCIB for Rs 34.42 crore. Arm APIPL to hold an 85.6% stake in SCIB post-stake acquisition.

Adani Energy solutions board approved a fund-raising plan tor an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 12,500 crore through QIP or another permissible mode.

Praveg bought a 51% stake in Abhik Advertising and Bidhan Advertising.

Diamond Power Infrastructure's founder Monarch lnfraparks and GSEC will sell a 2.44% stake each in the company via OFS on May 28 and 29. The company has set the OFS floor price at Rs 855 per share.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India has partnered with IIT Madras to forge a pioneering partnership to build global mobility digital infrastructure.

Jyoti structures rights have been subscribed by 207%, with the company receiving applications worth Rs. 361.66 crores pursuant to its rights issue as against an issue size of Rs. 174.63 crore.

Standalone net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 2.49% to Rs 13762.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13427.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total income rose 25.5% year-on-year to Rs 252296.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of NMDC declined 37.81% to Rs 1412.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2271.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 6489.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5851.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of National Aluminium Company (NALCO) rose 101.36% to Rs 996.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 495.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 3579.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3671.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Indowind Energy reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.55% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

