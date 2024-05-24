Barometers pares all gains ; realty shares decline

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 49.69 points or 0.06% to 75,368.41. The Nifty 50 index added 18.75 points or 0.08% to 22,948.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.33%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,754 shares rose and 1,677 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

Results Today :

NTPC (down 0.35%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.69%), BOSCH (up 0.06%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 1.34%), United Spirits (up 0.48%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.31%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 1.46%), Manappuram Finance (up 0.59%), Karnataka Bank (down 1.41%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.20%) will announce their quarterly earnings later in the day.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index lost 0.78% to 1,022.35. The index jumped 2.55% in the past two trading sessions.

Godrej Properties (down 2.93%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.86%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.76%), DLF (down 0.36%) and Sobha (down 0.26%) declined.

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 0.87%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.59%) and Sunteck Realty (up 0.53%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Biocon jumped 4.76% after the company announced the signing of an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with South Korea-based Handok for the commercialization of its vertically integrated & complex drug product Synthetic Liraglutide.

Brigade Enterprises shed 0.62%. The company said that it has signed Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a residential project on old madras road, Bengaluru with gross development value of Rs 720 crore.

The domestic equity benchmarks pared early gains and traded near the flat line in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 22,950 mark. Realty shares slipped after advancing in past two consecutive trading sessions.