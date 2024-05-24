Barometers pares all gains ; realty shares decline

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 49.69 points or 0.06% to 75,368.41. The Nifty 50 index added 18.75 points or 0.08% to 22,948.90.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.33%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,754 shares rose and 1,677 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.
Results Today :
NTPC (down 0.35%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.69%), BOSCH (up 0.06%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (down 1.34%), United Spirits (up 0.48%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.31%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (down 1.46%), Manappuram Finance (up 0.59%), Karnataka Bank (down 1.41%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.20%) will announce their quarterly earnings later in the day.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index lost 0.78% to 1,022.35. The index jumped 2.55% in the past two trading sessions.
Godrej Properties (down 2.93%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.86%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.76%), DLF (down 0.36%) and Sobha (down 0.26%) declined.
On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 0.87%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.59%) and Sunteck Realty (up 0.53%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Biocon jumped 4.76% after the company announced the signing of an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with South Korea-based Handok for the commercialization of its vertically integrated & complex drug product Synthetic Liraglutide.
Brigade Enterprises shed 0.62%. The company said that it has signed Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop a residential project on old madras road, Bengaluru with gross development value of Rs 720 crore.
