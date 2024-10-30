Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Marico, Allied Blenders & Distillers, Star Health & Allied Insurance, Moitsons Jewellers

Stock Alert: Marico, Allied Blenders & Distillers, Star Health & Allied Insurance, Moitsons Jewellers

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

DFC First Bank, IndiaMart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, PNB, RBL Bank.

Result Today:

Larsen & Toubro ., Tata Power, the New India Assurance Co, Aditya Birla Capital, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Biocon, Dabur India, DCM Shriram, Electrosteel Castings, Grindwell Norton, Indraprastha Medical Corp, IRB Infrastructure Developers , Shalby , Sterlite Technologies , TCI Express, TTK Prestige, and Vardhman Textiles will declare their result later today.

Stock to Watch:

Marico reported 19.83% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 423 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 353 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 7.59% YoY to Rs 2,664 crore in Q2 FY25, with underlying volume growth of 5% in the domestic business and constant currency growth of 13% in the international business.

 

Star Health and Allied Insurances standalone net profit declined 11% to Rs 111 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 125 crore in Q2 FY24. Net premium jumped 16% YoY to Rs 3,704 crore during the quarter.

More From This Section

Dynacons Systems secures Rs 108-cr order from NABARD

Dynacons Systems secures Rs 108-cr order from NABARD

Weak Asian cues may put pressure on stocks

Weak Asian cues may put pressure on stocks

GIFT Nifty hints at negative start

GIFT Nifty hints at negative start

PDS consolidated net profit rises 10.46% in the September 2024 quarter

PDS consolidated net profit rises 10.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 5.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 5.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit surged 100% to Rs 10 crore on 21.11% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 109 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Hitachi Energys standalone net profit jumped 111% to Rs 52 crore on 26.5% increase in revenue to Rs 1,554 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Allied Blenders & Distillers net profit surged 318.87% to Rs 47.5 crore on 1.97% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 867.67 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Kaynes Technologys consolidated net profit fell 5.73% to Rs 115 crore on 7.25% decline in revenue to Rs 572 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit jumped 15.59% to Rs 252 crore on 5.53% increase in revenue to Rs 1,010 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts at 80,250 in pre-open; Nifty at 24,350; Cipla drags

Hackers, cybercrime, cyber crimes

Russian hackers are targeting US govt officials, defence workers: Microsoft

India china, India, China

LIVE news: India, China on verge of wrapping up disengagement at Depsang, Demchok

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop specialized AI inference chip

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop specialized AI inference chip

Open AI

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop specialized AI inference chip

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon