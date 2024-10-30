PDS consolidated net profit rises 10.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.25% to Rs 3306.29 croreNet profit of PDS rose 10.46% to Rs 71.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.25% to Rs 3306.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2462.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3306.292462.75 34 OPM %4.505.54 -PBDT126.83120.88 5 PBT101.4798.23 3 NP71.8465.04 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content