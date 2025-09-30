Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Oriental Rail Infra, Blue Dart, Stanley Lifestyles, SEPC

Stock Alert: Oriental Rail Infra, Blue Dart, Stanley Lifestyles, SEPC

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 30th September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Oriental Rail Infrastructure has secured order worth Rs 4.43 crore from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, Indian Railways for manufacturing and Supply of 72 sets of seats and berths for LWSCN coaches .

Blue Dart Express announced that the average shipment price is set to increase in the range of 9% to 12%, depending on product variabilities and the customers shipping profile, effective from 1 January 2026.

SEPC secured a Rs 32.6 crore order from Avenir International Engineers and Consultants LLC, Abu Dhabi, for a total consideration of AED 13 million.(Approximately Rs 32.63 crore) for providing engineering services across various ADNOC projects.

 

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi welcomes Trump's Gaza plan: 'Viable pathway to long term peace'

initial public offering, IPO

Jinkushal Industries IPO booked 65x; check allotment, GMP, listing date

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Asia trades mixed; RBI MPC Day 2, Advance Agrolife IPO in focus

lumber, timber, wood

Trump sets new tariffs on lumber, wood products in bid to boost US industry

marriotbonvoycc

Marriott Bonvoy turns festive spending into rewards with HDFC, Flipkart

RailTel Corporation of India has received an order worth Rs 37.53 crore from Vishakhapatnam Port Authority for implementation of smart video surveillance using video analytics and IoT along with ICCC with 5 years O&M.

Stanley Lifestyles has entered into an exclusive distribution and license agreement with Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC, for the marketing and distribution of the SLLs products under the format Sofas & More in Sri Lanka, subject to mutually agreed terms and conditions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RailTel corp secures Rs 38-cr smart surveillance project from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

RailTel corp secures Rs 38-cr smart surveillance project from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

GST reforms have brought relief to citizens says Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary

GST reforms have brought relief to citizens says Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary

HUL sees near-flat Q2 growth on GST transition impact

HUL sees near-flat Q2 growth on GST transition impact

Trualt Bioenergy IPO subscribed 71.92 times

Trualt Bioenergy IPO subscribed 71.92 times

Jinkushal Industries IPO subscribed 65.10 times

Jinkushal Industries IPO subscribed 65.10 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAsia Cup Trophy ControversyAsia Cup 2025 Price MoneyGold-Silver Price Today10 Daily Habits Damage your HeartInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon