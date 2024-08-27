UPL announces acquisition of balance 20% stake in PT Excel Meg Indo

PT Excel is engaged in the business of buying, importing and distributing of agrochemicals, seeds, fumingants and fertilizers in Indonesia. PT Excel is a subsidiary of UGL.

Post completion of the acquisition, UGL will hold 99.9998% stake in PT Excel, while another subsidiary viz UPL Europe will hold 0.0002%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

UPL announced that UPL Global (UGL), a step-down subsidiary of UPL Corporation (subsidiary of the company) has completed the acquisition of balance 20% stake in PT Excel Meg Indo, Indonesia (PT Excel).