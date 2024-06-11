Business Standard
Stock alert: Raymond, Vodafone Idea, Jubilant Foodworks, lnterGlobe Aviation, Bank of Baroda

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, India Cements, SAIL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
Raymond's arm, Raymond Realty, received a second redevelopment project in the Bandra (East) area of Mumbai. The project is estimated to generate over Rs 2,000 crore in revenue.
lnterGlobe Aviation: InterGlobe Enterprises, owned by the Rahul Bhatia family, is set to reportedly sell a 2% stake in the budget airline Indigo. The deal will involve offloading 77 lakh shares at a minimum price of 4,266 each.
Jubilant Foodworks says Dominos Pizza crossed the 2,000-store mark in India.
Vodafone Idea will consider fund-raising in its board meeting on June 13th.
H. G. Infra Engineering incorporated a step-down subsidiary company, namely H. G. Jaipur Solar Project, to carry out business in the field of solar power.
PTC Industries announced its partnership with leading entities under the DTIS scheme in the Indian defence and aerospace sectors to advance the 'Make in India initiative.
Rail Vikas Nigam's consortium with Siemens has received a letter of acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for engineering, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 33 KV distribution and 750 V DC Third Rail Traction Electrification.
Repco Home Finance's CFO K. Lakshmi has resigned due to personal reasons.
Bank of Baroda has kept MCLR unchanged across tenures, effective June 12th.
NLC India raised foreign currency loans up to $600 million and it will make an investment of Rs 994.5 crore in unit NLC India Renewables. To seek external assistance from the Multilateral Development Bank via DEA tor renewable power projects.
