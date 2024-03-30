Sensex (    %)
                             
Udaipur Cement commissions new grinding unit in Rajasthan

Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
The cement maker on Thursday announced that it has commissioned an additional 2.50 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) cement grinding capacity at Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Vinita Singhania, chairperson of Udaipur Cement Works, stated, "This expansion marks a monumental achievement for UCWL. Our total cement grinding capacity has more than doubled to 4.70 million tonnes per annum from 2.20 million tonnes per annum."
Earlier in October 2023, the company had commissioned an additional clinker line of 1.50 MTPA whereby the company's clinker capacity was doubled to 3 MTPA from 1.50 MTPA.
The firm said, UCWL has been a pioneer in the promotion of various Green Initiatives. Last year, the company had installed a first of its kind in the state of Rajasthan & the only one in the entire Indian cement industry a floating solar power plant of 1 MWp at its mines.
During the previous quarter, the company also doubled its waste heat recovery power capacity from 6 MW to 12 MW. This has enabled UCWL to achieve a Green Energy share of more than 50% in total electrical energy consumption, it added.
Udaipur Cement Works is a manufacturer and supplier of cement and cementitious products with manufacturing facilities in the State of Rajasthan.
The companys standalone net profit stood at Rs 18.77 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 3.22 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Net sales was at Rs 299.60 crore in Q3 FY23, registering a growth of 25.8% year on year.
The scrip added 0.15% to settle at Rs 33.55 on Thursday, 28 March 2024.
First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

