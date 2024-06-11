VITP Pvt standalone net profit rises 101.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.16% to Rs 90.53 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 103.28% to Rs 94.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.83% to Rs 307.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 223.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of VITP Pvt rose 101.26% to Rs 25.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.16% to Rs 90.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.