Stock alert: Sapphire Foods, ICICI Bank, Adani Power, Rail Vikas Nigam

Sapphire Foods India's board meeting is scheduled for June 19 to consider and approve the stock split of equity shares of the company.

ICICI Bank and Adani Group firm Adani One launched co-branded credit cards with airport-linked benefits. The credit cards are to be rolled out in collaboration with Visa.

Adani Power plans to amalgamate its subsidiary, Mahan Energen, with Stratatech Mineral Resources to enhance fuel security and competitiveness in the power market.

Rail Vikas Nigam received an EPC order worth Rs 440 crore from South Central Railway.

Moil India reported manganese ore sales up 41% YoY at 2.15 lakh tonnes.

Seamec has informed that the deployment of the vessel SEAMEC SWORDFISH with Zamil Offshore Services, Saudi Arabia, is extended for a further period of 30 days from May25.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises board meeting is scheduled for June 6 to consider raising funds by way of the issuance of equity shares.

Biocon received a USFDA nod for the antifungal medication Micafungin. Micafungin is used as an antifungal medication to treat fungal or yeast infections.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories' arm, Aurigene Pharmaceutical, opened a biologics facility in Hyderabad.

Wipro appointed Bruno Schenk as country head and managing director for Switzerland.

Century Textiles and Industries arm incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Vibhavya Properties for real estate projects.

Techno Electric & Engineering Co has acquired NERES XVI Power Transmission from REC Power Development and Consultancy for Rs 7.15 crore.

Cupid announced the commencement of its Rapid In Vitro Diagnostic kits distribution network. The company is targeting a nationwide presence by the end of the fiscal year.

Kalyan Jewellers India acquired a 15% stake in Enovate Lifestyles for Rs 42 crore.

