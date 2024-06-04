Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 60.32 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 31.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 159.04% to Rs 242.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust reported to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 60.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.60.3259.78242.6493.6789.2288.7691.2490.7238.0037.63159.0341.31-8.57-11.54-28.22-35.71-8.89-8.92-29.73-31.92