Stock Alert: Studds Accessories, Hero Motocorp, TFCI

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Sammaan Capital are ban from F&O trading on Monday, 2 February 2026.

Earnings to Watch:

Huyundai Motor India, PB Fintech, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB), Campus Activewear, Corona Remedies, Bajaj Housing Finance, Aether Energy, Aarti Industries, Akzo Nobel, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Orectra Greentech, Railtel Corporation of India, Tata Chemicals

Stocks to Watch:

Auto stocks will be in focus as companies will declare their auto sales numbers

Hero Motocorps total sales jumped 26% to 5,57,871 units in January 2026 compared with 442,873 units in January 2025.

Latent View reported a 19.68% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 501.42 crore on 22.02% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2780.09 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

Studds Accessories reported a 26.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.7 crore on 9.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 163 crore in Q3 FY265 over Q3 FY25.

Toursim Finance Corporation of India (TFCI) decided to invest upto 5% of corpus fund in Oxyzo Credit Funds, a debt focused diversified sectors Category II Alternative Investment Fund registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

