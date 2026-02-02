Strong Q3 results lift Sundaram Finance shares by 6% on bourses on Feb 2

Sundaram Finance shares witnessed a sharp surge during the second half of the trading session on Monday, February 2, after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY2025-26 (Q3FY26).

Following the announcement, the company’s share price climbed 5.65 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹5,238.5 per share on the NSE on Monday.

Although the stock later pared some of its gains, it continued to see solid investor demand. At 2:26 PM, Sundaram Finance shares were trading 4.56 per cent higher at ₹5,184 per share, compared with the previous close of ₹4,958 on the NSE. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was quoted at 24,956, up 131 points, or 0.53 per cent.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹ crore on the BSE as of February 2.

Sundaram Finance shares have a 52-week range of ₹5,419–₹4,200 per share on the NSE.

Sundaram Finance Q3FY26 results

Sundaram Finance informed the exchanges that during Q3FY26, the company reported a 18.85 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit attributable to the owners of the company to ₹541.36 crore, compared with ₹455.17 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The NBFC's revenue from operations increased 14.77 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,513.95 crore during the quarter under review, from ₹2,190.31 crore reported in Q3FY25.

ALSO READ | Q3 Results Today On the flip side, total expenses during Q3FY26 rose 10.81 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,780.87 crore, compared with ₹1,606.58 crore in Q3FY25.

Sundaram Finance dividend announcement

The company further informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on Monday, declared an interim dividend of ₹16 per share (160 per cent) for the financial year 2025-26 on the paid-up capital of ₹111.10 crore, represented by 11,11,03,860 equity shares of ₹10 each.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as on the record date, February 6, 2026. The dividend will be paid on or after Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Re-appointment of whole-time directors

The board has also approved the re-appointment of key managerial personnel. Harsha Viji has been re-appointed as Executive Vice Chairman for a term of five consecutive years, effective April 1, 2026.

Rajiv C. Lochan has been re-appointed as Managing Director for a term of five consecutive years, effective April 1, 2026.

In addition, A. N. Raju has been re-appointed for a term of four consecutive years with effect from April 1, 2026, and has been elevated as Joint Managing Director.