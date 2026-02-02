Sunetra Pawar assumes Deputy CM role after Ajit Pawar's death
A former Rajya Sabha MP and social activist from Baramati, Sunetra Pawar took oath at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai and said she would carry forward Ajit Pawars legacy of public service, focusing on social equality, women and youth empowerment, rural upliftment, and administrative reform.
She will work alongside Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, strengthening the Mahayuti alliance.
Sunetra Pawar is expected to handle portfolios such as Excise, Sports, and Youth Welfare and Minorities Development, with the Finance portfolio temporarily retained by the chief minister.
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 11:32 AM IST