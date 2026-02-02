Monday, February 02, 2026 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amrit India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Amrit India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Amrit India reported to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

