Monday, December 29, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stocks Finish Mixed Day but Cap Strong Holiday Week as Gold Shares Shine

Stocks Finish Mixed Day but Cap Strong Holiday Week as Gold Shares Shine

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Major indexes posted modest daily losses amid thin post-Christmas trading, but still logged solid weekly gains. Gold stocks surged to record highs, Asian markets edged up and Treasury yields ended flat ahead of key U.S. data and Fed minutes.

The Dow also edged down 20.19 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 48,710.97 while the Nasdaq slipped 20.21 points (0.1%) to 23,593.10.

Despite choppy day-to-day trading, Wall Street capped a strong week, with the S&P 500 climbing 1.4% and both the Dow and Nasdaq rising 1.2%. Trading volume was thin as many investors stayed sidelined after Christmas and some hesitated to make big bets following the recent rally to record highs.

 

Looking ahead, trading could stay quiet next week due to the New Years Day holiday. Still, markets may react to data on weekly jobless claims, pending home sales, and the release of minutes from the Feds latest policy meeting. Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors showed only modest moves on the day.

Gold stocks saw significant strength, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index climbing by 1.4% to a new record closing high as the price of the precious metal also jumped to new highs. Steel stocks too displayed some strength on the day while airline and telecom stocks showed moderate moves to the downside.

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher, with several markets in the region closed for the holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index added 0.7% while China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up by 0.1%.

In the bond market, treasuries gave back ground after an early upward move, closing roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, closed unchanged at 4.13%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR recovers slightly above Rs 90/$ mark in opening trades

INR recovers slightly above Rs 90/$ mark in opening trades

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Arvind Fashions to acquire balance stake in Arvind Youth Brands

Arvind Fashions to acquire balance stake in Arvind Youth Brands

Jindal Steel to double structural steel capacity at its Raigarh facility

Jindal Steel to double structural steel capacity at its Raigarh facility

Avantel bags Rs 4-crore defence order

Avantel bags Rs 4-crore defence order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAakash Shah Choice Broking Stocks RecommendationsMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon