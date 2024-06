Stovekraft Corporate Office

No.30, 2nd Cross, CSI Compound,

Mission Road, Bengaluru - 560027

The Registered Office of the Company continues to be at 81/1, Medamarana Halli Village Harohalli Hobli, Kanakapura Taluk, Ramanagara Dist, Karnataka, India, 562112.

Stove Kraft announced that the new corporate office of the company in Bengaluru City is operational with effect from 10 June 2024. The address of the said office is given below: