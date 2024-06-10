Aviom India Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 14.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.94% to Rs 117.38 croreNet profit of Aviom India Housing Finance Pvt declined 14.09% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.94% to Rs 117.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 185.68% to Rs 45.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.99% to Rs 415.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content