Aviom India Housing Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 14.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 58.94% to Rs 117.38 crore
Net profit of Aviom India Housing Finance Pvt declined 14.09% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.94% to Rs 117.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 185.68% to Rs 45.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.99% to Rs 415.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales117.3873.85 59 415.99241.87 72 OPM %48.2361.77 -55.7759.85 - PBDT13.5612.47 9 73.5828.63 157 PBT10.2910.32 0 63.5321.99 189 NP6.347.38 -14 45.8816.06 186
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

