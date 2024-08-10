Business Standard
Stove Kraft reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 5:12 PM IST
Sales rise 5.61% to Rs 314.45 crore
Net profit of Stove Kraft remain constant at Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 314.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 297.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales314.45297.75 6 OPM %10.078.05 -PBDT25.9621.35 22 PBT10.9211.08 -1 NP8.208.20 0
First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

