Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 91.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 94.43 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Modern Dairies rose 91.09% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 94.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.94.4383.125.294.854.622.743.862.033.862.02