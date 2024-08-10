Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 91.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 94.43 croreNet profit of Modern Dairies rose 91.09% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 94.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales94.4383.12 14 OPM %5.294.85 -PBDT4.622.74 69 PBT3.862.03 90 NP3.862.02 91
