Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 239.88 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 33.82% to Rs 128.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 914.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 952.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Stylam Industries rose 40.24% to Rs 37.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 239.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.