Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales decline 52.38% to Rs 0.30 crore
Net loss of Pankaj Polymers reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.38% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 1.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.300.63 -52 1.761.78 -1 OPM %-56.67-23.81 --32.39-34.83 - PBDT-0.030.08 PL -0.030.16 PL PBT-0.060.05 PL -0.140.05 PL NP-0.050.04 PL -0.130.05 PL
First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

