Indus Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.77 crore
Net profit of Indus Finance reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 92.31% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.88% to Rs 3.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.77-0.13 LP 3.301.92 72 OPM %60.45461.54 -47.888.33 - PBDT0.85-0.44 LP 1.400.47 198 PBT0.84-0.47 LP 1.370.44 211 NP0.22-0.52 LP 0.750.39 92
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

