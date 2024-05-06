Styrenix Performance Materials standalone net profit rises 16.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.69% to Rs 598.71 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 5.38% to Rs 173.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 183.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.33% to Rs 2222.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2372.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials rose 16.31% to Rs 49.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 598.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 615.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.598.71615.292222.172372.2712.0010.7711.8611.6073.6467.83270.04284.9864.4358.23233.26246.9649.3642.44173.17183.01