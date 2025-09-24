Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 300.02% to Rs 2506.90 croreNet profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rose 60.38% to Rs 47.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 300.02% to Rs 2506.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 626.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2506.90626.70 300 OPM %7.6712.86 -PBDT181.2077.04 135 PBT82.2041.11 100 NP47.2029.43 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content