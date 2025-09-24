Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 09:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 60.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 300.02% to Rs 2506.90 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rose 60.38% to Rs 47.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 300.02% to Rs 2506.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 626.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2506.90626.70 300 OPM %7.6712.86 -PBDT181.2077.04 135 PBT82.2041.11 100 NP47.2029.43 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prime Focus allots 18.79 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Prime Focus allots 18.79 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Stock Alert: Infosys, Havells, Dilip Buildcon, Bajaj Electrical, Torrent Power, Lemon Tree Hotels.

Stock Alert: Infosys, Havells, Dilip Buildcon, Bajaj Electrical, Torrent Power, Lemon Tree Hotels.

GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for equities; Powell flags 'overvaluation' in equities

GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for equities; Powell flags 'overvaluation' in equities

Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 1,115-cr Kerala industrial corridor project from KICDC

Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 1,115-cr Kerala industrial corridor project from KICDC

SpiceJet receives upgrade in LT credit ratings from Acuite Ratings

SpiceJet receives upgrade in LT credit ratings from Acuite Ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBFSI Sector IPO 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon