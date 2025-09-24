Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 1,115-cr Kerala industrial corridor project from KICDC

Dilip Buildcon has secured a major order worth Rs 1,115.37 crore from the Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (KICDC) for infrastructure development works.
The contract, awarded on a General Contract (L1) basis, entails design, construction, testing, commissioning, and operation & maintenance of infrastructure works at Pudussery Central and Kannambra in the Palakkad Node of Kerala, under the extension of the ChennaiBengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) to Kochi via Coimbatore.
Classified as a domestic EPC order, the project is to be executed over 42 months.
The company said that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in KICDC, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.
Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.
The companys consolidated net profit soared 93.57% to Rs 271 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 140 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 16.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,620 crore in Q1 FY26.
Shares of Dilip Buildcon shed 0.84% to Rs 555 on the BSE.
