Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Infosys, Havells, Dilip Buildcon, Bajaj Electrical, Torrent Power, Lemon Tree Hotels.

Stock Alert: Infosys, Havells, Dilip Buildcon, Bajaj Electrical, Torrent Power, Lemon Tree Hotels.

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank, Sammaan Capital and HFCL are banned from futures and options (F&O) trading on 24 September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Swiggy announced that its board has approved transferring quick commerce operations under the brand Instamart. The company will also divest 10 equity shares and 1.64 lakh convertible preference shares in Rapido for Rs 1,968 crore and sell 35,958 compulsorily convertible preference shares in Rapido to Setu AIF Trust for Rs 431 crore

Infosys announced that it has extended its strategic collaboration with Switzerland's Sunrise to accelerate IT transformation and power AI-driven initiatives.

Havells India announced that Lloyd Kolors refrigerators are now available on Flipkart and other distribution channels, starting at Rs 18,990.

 

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets fall; VMS TMT, Jain Resource IPOs eyed

Trump, Zelenskyy

Nato should shoot down Russian aircrafts breaching airspace, says Trump

GK Energy IPO

GK Energy IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Ajanta Pharma share price

Ajanta Pharma newly rated 'Buy' at PL Capital; 26% upside seen; check TP

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,15,700; Silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,40,100

Dilip Buildcon said that it has been declared the lowest (L-1) bidder for a major industrial corridor project in Kerala, valued at Rs 1,115.37 crore. The project, awarded by the Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation, entails the design, construction, testing, commissioning, and operation & maintenance of infrastructure works at Pudussery Central and Kannambra in Palakkad.

Bajaj Electrical said that the companys board has approved a proposal to acquire the Morphy Richards brand and related intellectual property rights for Rs 146 crore in India and neighboring territories from Glen Electric Limited, subject to approvals.

Schloss Bangalore has updated that its name has been changed to Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts effective today.

Torrent Power announced that it will acquire a 49% stake in Newzone India and a 100% stake in Newzone Power Projects for Rs 211 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels announced that it has launched a 44-room property in Andhra Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for equities; Powell flags 'overvaluation' in equities

GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for equities; Powell flags 'overvaluation' in equities

Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 1,115-cr Kerala industrial corridor project from KICDC

Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 1,115-cr Kerala industrial corridor project from KICDC

SpiceJet receives upgrade in LT credit ratings from Acuite Ratings

SpiceJet receives upgrade in LT credit ratings from Acuite Ratings

Hero MotoCorp unveils the All-new Destini 110 scooter

Hero MotoCorp unveils the All-new Destini 110 scooter

Hindustan Construction wins contracts worth Rs 2,566 crore

Hindustan Construction wins contracts worth Rs 2,566 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBFSI Sector IPO 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon