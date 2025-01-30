Business Standard

Suditi Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 44.26% to Rs 23.99 crore

Net profit of Suditi Industries reported to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.26% to Rs 23.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales23.9916.63 44 OPM %6.96-6.55 -PBDT1.80-1.33 LP PBT1.12-2.02 LP NP1.24-2.01 LP

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

