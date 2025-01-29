Business Standard

Board of Filatex India approves investment of Rs 24 cr in hybrid power project with Torrent Power

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 29 January 2025

The Board of Filatex India at its meeting held on 29 January 2025 has approved to invest about Rs. 24 crore in a new hybrid power project with Torrent Power. The said hybrid power project will be set up, owned and operated by Torrent Power/ wholly owned SPV (TPL or Power Producer) and / or its associates, located in Gujarat. The said project is likely to be commissioned by September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

