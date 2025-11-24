Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit rises 22.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.09% to Rs 5.88 croreNet profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers rose 22.43% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.09% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.885.44 8 OPM %24.8321.32 -PBDT1.751.44 22 PBT1.721.43 20 NP1.311.07 22
