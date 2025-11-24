Monday, November 24, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 52.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Nomura Capital India Pvt standalone net profit declines 52.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 25.71% to Rs 44.93 crore

Net profit of Nomura Capital India Pvt declined 52.77% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.71% to Rs 44.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales44.9360.48 -26 OPM %80.7592.74 -PBDT18.3638.08 -52 PBT18.1537.88 -52 NP13.3228.20 -53

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

