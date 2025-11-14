XT Global Infotech standalone net profit rises 4.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.76% to Rs 17.99 croreNet profit of XT Global Infotech rose 4.14% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.76% to Rs 17.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.9918.50 -3 OPM %11.6216.00 -PBDT2.423.35 -28 PBT1.682.53 -34 NP1.761.69 4
