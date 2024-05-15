Sales rise 4.92% to Rs 227.53 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 35.03% to Rs 244.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 375.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.42% to Rs 791.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 935.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology declined 12.74% to Rs 70.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.92% to Rs 227.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.227.53216.86791.49935.8041.5448.4641.9551.56108.00117.58372.43512.1395.30107.52326.50476.0470.2780.53244.03375.58