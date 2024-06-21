Business Standard
Sun Pharma enters into patent licensing agreement with Takeda

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
To commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Takeda) to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets 10 mg, 20 mg in India under the brand name Voltapraz.
Vonoprazan is a novel, orally active potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB), used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders. Under the terms of this agreement, Takeda has granted Sun Pharma non-exclusive patent licensing rights for the commercialization of Vonoprazan in India.
First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

