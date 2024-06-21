Sun Pharma enters into patent licensing agreement with Takeda

To commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Takeda) to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets 10 mg, 20 mg in India under the brand name Voltapraz.

Vonoprazan is a novel, orally active potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB), used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders. Under the terms of this agreement, Takeda has granted Sun Pharma non-exclusive patent licensing rights for the commercialization of Vonoprazan in India.

