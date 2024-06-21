Octavius Plantations standalone net profit rises 530.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.54% to Rs 11.13 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 5.82% to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 24.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Octavius Plantations rose 530.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.11.1311.0724.2921.844.494.888.1511.130.620.531.992.340.610.511.962.310.630.101.781.89