Sun Pharma settles litigation related to LEQSELVI with Incyte

Sun Pharma settles litigation related to LEQSELVI with Incyte

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that further to its intimation dated 10 April 2025, Sun and Incyte Corporation (Incyte) have entered into a settlement and license agreement regarding litigation related to LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib).

Under the terms of agreement, the parties will seek dismissal of the pending LEQSELVI litigation in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and Sun and Incyte will mutually release each other of all claims that were raised or could have been raised in that litigation.

As a part of agreement, Incyte has granted to Sun a limited, non-exclusive license to U.S. Patent Nos. 9,662,335 and certain other related patents with respect to oral deuruxolitinib for certain agreed-upon non-hematology-oncology indications including alopecia areata, in the U.S.

 

Sun will pay to Incyte an upfront amount, plus ongoing royalty payments until the expiry of the patents, in exchange for the settlement and license. Other specific terms of the settlement and license agreement are confidential.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

