Monday, July 14, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Optiemus Infracom approves incorporation of three new subsidiaries

Optiemus Infracom approves incorporation of three new subsidiaries

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Optiemus Infracom has approved to incorporate the following Wholly Owned Subsidiaries in the name and style of:

1. Optiemus Vision Technology Private Limited or any other name as may be applied by the Company and approved by the Registrar of Companies, to carry on the business of manufacturing and trading of Camera Modules and other related products/components.

2. Optiemus Display Technology Private Limited or any other name as may be applied by the Company and approved by the Registrar of Companies, to carry on the business of manufacturing and trading of Display Modules and other related products/components.

3. Optiemus Micro Electronics Private Limited or any other name as may be applied by the Company and approved by the Registrar of Companies, to carry on the business of manufacturing and trading of all kinds of enclosures for Mobile, IT Hardware products and related devices.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Karnataka Bank appoints Raghavendra S Bhat as MD and CEO

Karnataka Bank appoints Raghavendra S Bhat as MD and CEO

Shakti Pumps invest Rs 12 cr in Shakti Energy Solutions

Shakti Pumps invest Rs 12 cr in Shakti Energy Solutions

SIS to invest up to Rs 8 cr in Installco Wify Technology

SIS to invest up to Rs 8 cr in Installco Wify Technology

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services inaugurates new hospital in New Delhi

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services inaugurates new hospital in New Delhi

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon